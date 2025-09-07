Matt Hardy Examines The State Of Pro Wrestling Through The Lens Of Knokx Pro Incident

It's safe to say that Raja Jackson's legitimate assault of Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event a few weekends ago has left a lasting mark on the wrestling business, even as Stu continues to recover. And with everyone and their brother deciding to give their take on the matter, Matt Hardy has decided to join in on the fray, only with a bit of a different approach than those solely looking at the incident.

On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy started off by condemning Jackson for the assault on Stu, stating the incident never should have happened, while putting the blame on those who booked Jackson and set up the angle. He then used the incident as a way to delve into the state of pro wrestling in 2025, with Hardy noting that while things had gotten better, the KnokX Pro incident highlighted that there was still plenty about wrestling that was problematic.

"The bubble has gotten more realistic, and I feel like wrestling has changed with society," Hardy said. "But it is not perfect at all. There are still problems, there are still issues, there are still people that do things in pro wrestling that are real and they are acting out on reality in what they're saying, but then they're trying to use the excuse that it's entertainment. 'No, that's not really what I was saying. It was all a work brother. It was all a work brother.' And that's kind of like, that's where the problems lie in pro wrestling, because there's that very strange blur of fact and fiction, and people use that to their advantage to get away and take liberties with you."

