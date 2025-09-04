Report: Current WWE Singles Title Feud Set To Continue At Least Into Worlds Collide

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Dominik Mysterio retained the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles in singles action, with the match feeling like the conclusion to their summer-long feud. That said, according to a new report, the rivalry between Mysterio and Styles seems to be far from over.

PWInsider Elite has revealed that the word floating around backstage at "Raw" was that the storyline between Mysterio and Styles is expected to continue into AAA x WWE Worlds Collide from Las Vegas, Nevada next week, when "Dirty Dom" challenges El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Last month, Mysterio failed to capture AAA's top title when Styles surprisingly appeared in the Fatal-Four-Way main event match and prevented the Judgment Day member from adding more gold to his resume. Although many fans believe that Mysterio could be crowned as the new AAA Mega Champion at Worlds Collide, Styles may try to spoil the 28-year-old's plans again in order to get one last shot at the Intercontinental Title.

Mysterio has now defeated Styles in two consecutive matches, having first retained his title at WWE SummerSlam and then again this past Monday. However, Mysterio has yet to cleanly defeat Styles, as he resorted to hitting the former TNA star with his ring boot to keep his championship at SummerSlam, and unexpectedly received help from El Grande Americano during his title match on "Raw" this week. Mysterio's victory over Styles also marked his fifth Intercontinental Championship defence since WrestleMania 41, and is currently inching towards 140 days with the title.