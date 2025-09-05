Matt Riddle Takes More Shots At CM Punk, Suggests He Stop 'Lingering' Around WWE NXT

Matt Riddle has once again criticized CM Punk and also taken a sly dig at Punk's wife, AJ Lee.

On "TMZ Sports," Riddle claimed that he would beat Punk in a fight, while also stating that he doesn't have any regrets about the past comments he made about Punk.

"Well, let's be honest. Did I lie? CM Punk's a bit*h. He can't beat me in a fight. If he wants to step up, he can meet me in a bare-knuckle boxing fight. He can meet me in an MMA cage. Whatever, dude," said the former WWE star.

Riddle said that he doesn't have any problems with Punk's wife and former WWE star AJ Lee, although he accused her of fooling around a bit in the past. He once again trained his guns at Punk, calling him a creep and saying that he's around the "NXT" locker room a little too much.

"Well, AJ, you know, I have no problems with her. She never stepped into it. I mean, to be fair — and I'm not one to talk, I'm a little slu**y myself — but she did go get around, from what I heard. But no disrespect to that. People like to hook up, and if that's the worst thing she did, whatever, dude. I've done it, too. But, yeah, no ill will towards anybody else. I have no ill will towards CM Punk. I bet he's a nice enough guy if you agree with it. But I don't. I think he's fake and I think he's a creep, and that's coming from me, and people think I'm a creep," he said. "I feel like he's just lingering around the NXT locker room a little too much."

When the hosts told Riddle that Punk has become a mentor to the "NXT" locker room, the former UFC and WWE star said that's "one way of putting it," dismissing any suggestions that Punk is just a role model to them.