Heart Rate Study Purports To Determine Most Exciting WWE Star, Matches Of 2025 So Far

Throughout the past year, a team of experts at VegasSlotsOnline conducted a study that measures the heart rate and heart rate variance of sports fans in order to discover what athlete or team is the most scientifically exciting to watch. Along with stats from sports such as football and soccer, the study also included results for WWE, listing which matches and performers generated the highest average heart rate (BPM) and greatest excitement score this year.

At the top of the charts was none other than former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who recorded an Individual Excitement Score of 95.0 and was featured in four of 2025's top 30 most thrilling matches. Second and third on the list were some of Ripley's biggest rivals this year in IYO SKY and Naomi, with both female stars reaching above 92.0 for Individual Excitement Score. The final two spots in the top five were occupied by Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, with their heated rivalry together and explosive in-ring style leading them to register an Individual Excitement Score over 85.0. Other names featured on the leaderboard included Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Topping the charts for most heart pounding matches was the iconic women's triple threat match between Ripley, SKY and Belair from WrestleMania 41, clocking in at 90 BPM and reaching an Excitement Score of 98. Second on the list was another triple threat, this time from WWE Evolution when Naomi cashed-in her Money In The Bank contract to defeat Ripley and SKY to become the new Women's World Champion. The match set a BPM of 87 and an Excitement Score of 92. Interestingly, coming in third was the main event match between Chad Gable and El Hijo del Vikingo at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, with the high flying contest posting an overall Excitement Score of 88. Other matches in the top 30 include Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, and Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41.