Grayson Waller Says He Saved Former WWE United States Champion's Career

In recent weeks, Grayson Waller has joined forces with New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, leaving Austin Theory on the sidelines with an injury and now without a tag team partner to come back to. Despite capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships together last year, Waller claims that he never actually liked Theory. Furthermore, Theory apparently never showed him an ounce of gratitude for a kind gesture.

"You know what Austin Theory never did? He never said thank you to me for saving his career," Waller said on "WWE Raw Recap." "Remember that time John Cena buried him live on national television? I remember that. That's one of my favorite things I've ever seen. At least once a week, I watch that clip. And the thing is, I remember going to WrestleMania that year. I was with NXT, I'm up in the stands with Carmelo Hayes. I watched Theory beat John Cena and no one cared. And I was like, how do I make an impact on the main roster? I'm gonna save Austin Theory's career, and that's exactly what I did.

"He's never been more relevant than when he was with Grayson Waller," Waller continued. "We won the World Tag Team Championships. Who pulled them down? I did. He was losing all the matches. I was helping this guy, and where is he now? Who cares."

While Waller continues to grow closer to The New Day, Theory is reportedly listed amongst other injured talents such as Zoey Stark. The specifics of his injury remain unknown. He last wrestled at a July 14 taping of "WWE Main Event," in which he lost to El Grande Americano. One week later, Waller confirmed their quiet breakup as a tag team.

Outside of his tag team ventures with Waller, Theory is a two-time WWE United States Champion. It was during his second reign that Theory successfully defended the title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Raw Recap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.