Matt Riddle Gives His Side Of No-Show Story, Confirms Interest In Eric Bischoff's RAF

Former WWE wrestler Matt Riddle recently came under fire when it was claimed that he not only no-showed a wrestling booking for a Global Wrestling Kingdom charity event but still hadn't returned the money GWK paid him. Riddle delivered video responses to the accusations shortly after they were leveled, and he provided even more details from his perspective during an exclusive interview with "TMZ Sports."

"My girlfriend had an arrangement with this company," Riddle began. "I'll be honest, dude — I see companies like this in the UK all the time. These guys rented an arena, they didn't even sell 150 tickets ... And I'm not knocking them, they're trying to do their thing, but this is garbage, dude."

Riddle then said he hadn't received a request to return the money until after the story broke, at which point he started receiving death threats over the fact that he had "scam[med] a charity."

"Four months ago, this wasn't a charity event," Riddle said, "Three months ago, this wasn't a charity event!' This week was the first time I got a message saying 'What, you're gonna do this to a charity event? ... I'm doing Make-A-Wish in a couple weeks ... I do multiple charity events where I don't get paid a dime, but I'll tell you this: I'm not flying to London in a middle seat, with no meal, with no checked bag."