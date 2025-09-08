WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/2/25

The recent edition of "WWE NXT" has shown a gain in both average overall viewership and the key demographic ratings, after a slight fall in the previous week.

"Programming Insider" has reported that the September 2, 2025, edition of "NXT" registered 655,000 viewers, which is a 6 percent gain from the previous week's 616,000 viewers. However, that number is still less than the trailing four-week average of 690,000, according to "Wrestlenomics." The all-important 18-49 key demographic rating also grew from 0.12 to 0.14 for the first show of September. The show ranked #8 for that metric on the night, behind "America's Got Talent," the US Open tennis, and "Bachelor in Paradise," which topped the chart.

The viewership and ratings started slowly for the first 30 minutes, with 653,00 and 0.12, respectively, and then fell to 642,000 in the viewership but grew to 0.14 in the ratings. The second hour of the show grew to 669,000 and stayed steady at 0.14, and the last 30 minutes dipped to 655,000, while ratings peaked at 0.15. The show's ratings will be a boost to the brand, considering their recent fall, as well as the slump that other pro wrestling shows, like "AEW Dynamite," had during the week.

Last week's "NXT" saw the surprise return of DIY to the brand, who confronted and attacked Trick Williams. The main event was an eight-man tag team match between Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank and Tank against Darkstate, which was won by Femi and co. This coming week's show will feature an NXT Tag Team title match between DarkState and Hank and Tank, as well as an NXT Women's Tag Team #1 contenders' match.