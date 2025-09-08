Natalya Appreciates The Straightforward Nature Of This WWE Storyline

WWE's Natalya has lavished praise on the storyline that Becky Lynch has been involved in currently on WWE television, as well as lauding the Irish star for portraying a heel character.

Over the last few weeks, Lynch has sided with her husband and the leader of The Vision, Seth Rollins, and began a storyline with CM Punk. While speaking on "Busted Open" before AJ Lee's return to WWE on "WWE SmackDown," Natalya commended Lynch's desire to be a full-blown heel.

"I love the dynamic, I love the parallels, and I love that now everybody is clamoring to see Becky get her a*s whipped. And that's what a great heel is. And I love that Becky wants to be booed. I will say that despite the conflicts that we've had over the last few weeks, Becky and I, she's doing a great job in the sense that she wants to be booed. She wants to be a bad guy. She wants to make sure that when she's facing off against her opponent, a good girl, that there's good storytelling there," she said.

The WWE star added that her favorite matches are those that pit a universally despised heel against a lovable babyface. She is asserting that she likes the opponents' characters to be polarizing and not give fans an option of whom to cheer for.

"She can't be sort of half ... I'm not really big on the shades of gray. I say this a lot to people that I'm working with, especially when they come to my ring and work with me and TJ, I'm just — and this is only my opinion — I really like bad guy, bad guy, bad guy versus baby face," added Natalya. "Like, I don't like it when somebody, when I'm, I don't want the audience to be stuck trying to figure out who to love."

Lynch was confronted by AJ Lee on "SmackDown," and it seems the two will likely have their first match against each other.