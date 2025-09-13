Why David Sammartino's Wrestling Career Was Doomed From The Start

Given that professional wrestling has so many second, third, or even fourth generation wrestling stars walking its halls, it would be easy to mistake it as a sign that every wrestler's kid has a future in the wrestling business. While some have had careers that were respectable, equaled, or even surpassed their more famous parents, there's been plenty of wrestlers who followed their mother or father into the ring, only to then completely and totally flop. The most often cited example of this is David Flair, the oldest child of wrestling legend Ric Flair. Debuting in 1999, the younger Flair wrestled for several years and even won the WCW United States Championship, but was largely considered a failure who failed to get over and was rushed onto TV without proper training. In other words, he never had a chance. It's a similar argument one could make about another David, in this case David Sammartino.

As one could surmise from taking a glance at his last name, David was the son of Bruno Sammartino, who was in many ways the Ric Flair of the 1960s and 70s, known for his two lengthy WWE Championship reigns (still among the longest in history), his legendary feuds with the likes of former protege Larry Zbyszko, and his drawing power, all which combined to give him the reputation of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. That reputation would be hard for any son to follow, and the elder Sammartino appeared to be aware of that, as he favored David pursuing another career in order to avoid comparison and the dark side of wrestling Sammartino himself experienced coming up. Alas, David ignored these pleas, debuting in 1980 and going on to wrestle on and off for the next 16 years, later ending a 14 year hiatus in 2010 to wrestle a handful of matches. While his career went better than David Flair's did, that's not saying a ton