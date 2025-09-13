Marvel's WCW Comic Is A Forgotten Failure That Included A Decorated Spider-Man Writer

Professional wrestling and comic books are two industries with plenty of crossover, and there have even been various comics created about wrestling over the years, dating back to the early 20th century. WWE recently had its own series through Boom! Comics, while AEW participates in an occasional partnership with DC Comics, under the umbrella of Warner Bros. Going back to the 1990s, though, it was WWE and WCW who were competing, and their rivalry extended to the realm of comic books as well.

The early 1990s represented a boom period for comics, and WWE attempted to capitalize on this by releasing a limited series with Valiant called WWE BattleMania. WCW quickly followed suit, partnering with the larger Marvel Comics to put out their series, simply called "WCW World Championship Wrestling." However, it lasted only 12 issues and has largely been forgotten in the years since.

The WCW series was written by Mike Lackey, who was a fresh face in Marvel. Apparently he had the company's approval, however, as he was quickly slotted in for a run on one of their flagship books, "The Amazing Spider-Man," in addition to his work on the WCW series. As for the art, Ron Wilson penciled all 12 issues, Paul Becton colored the series, and the rest of the team changed roles throughout its run.

Afterwards, Lackey went on to have a successful career in comics, working on characters like Deadpool and the Fantastic Four in addition to his Spider-Man titles. According to his Instagram, Lackey has stayed somewhat connected to the world of wrestling, revealing in 2024 that he'd become a yoga instructor for the company owned and operated by WCW alum "Diamond" Dallas Page.