Why Konnan Says There's No Comparing AEW's Tony Khan & WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff

Konnan has drawn parallels between Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan, criticizing the latter and calling him a "mark."

In recent years, there have been comparisons between Bischoff and Khan, with both running pro wrestling promotions that went against WWE, which Konnan outright dismissed on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast.

"There's no comparison between Eric and Tony. You're comparing a mark — a mark that has a lot of money and was able to get into the places most people wouldn't, and throwing tantrums," he began. "First of all, you have to have leadership qualities. You're either born with them, or somebody teaches them to you. But he's not a natural leader. He's not a strong leader. He's very wishy-washy. He'll tell you one thing, then another, and then another, and you're like, 'Bro, you told me this, and you told me that, but now you're telling me this.'"

Konnan believes that many stars in AEW are disgruntled with Khan's leadership and creative ideas, but refrain from coming out to the public with their stories and go against Khan's ideas.

"A lot of people don't want to make waves. You know, they're getting paid, and they're like, 'Whatever he wants to fuc**ng do.' And I don't want to say names, because there are people that I tell him, I go, 'Why do you do that?' He goes, 'Tony's idea.' And I go, 'Why do you go along with it?' He goes, 'I don't give a sh*t. Just pay me.'"

Konnan previously collaborated with Khan when AAA partnered with AEW, before the partnership fell apart. He stated that his criticism of Khan doesn't come from a place of bitterness, but is based on anecdotes he has heard from AEW wrestlers, and is now validated by stories from ex-AEW stars like Jake Hager. Konnan added, though, that those who converse with Khan privately would have a good time talking to the AEW CEO as he has the same interests that most people do, which include UFC and college sports, to name a few.