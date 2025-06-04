Eric Bischoff Addresses AEW Head Tony Khan's Position On Being A 'Challenger Brand'

After months of speculation, and despite not many people backstage reportedly knowing about it, WWE announced Evolution 2 for the same weekend as AEW's All In Texas, which was announced last August with the date and location already set. It was also revealed in the same announcement that WWE will run "WWE NXT" Great American Bash and Saturday Night's Main Event the same weekend. AEW President Tony Khan has often spoken about AEW being a "challenger league," and former WCW executive Eric Bischoff said on a recent episode of "83 Weeks" that it's time for Khan to step up his game, like he did in WCW.

"It's good for business. Competition creates better product, right?" Bischoff said. "Creates cash. It forces people to up their game. I proved that more than anybody in the wrestling business. I proved that. This is AEW's opportunity to step up their game. Tony talks, and this is not me being negative, Tony likes to talk about being a challenger brand. Now's the time to be a challenger brand."

AEW also announced well in advance that the main portion of All In will start earlier in the day at 2 PM local time, or 3 PM EST. Great American Bash will presumably run at the same time as All In, with Saturday Night's Main Event to begin at 8 PM EST. As for what's been announced thus far, All In will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking on "Hangman" Adam Page for the title, and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will defend her gold against TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

