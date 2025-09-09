Kevin Nash Says This WWE Star's Stock Went Up 300% After Clash In Paris

WWE Clash in Paris was headlined by Seth Rollins's World Heavyweight Championship defense against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, but John Cena's blockbuster clash against Logan Paul earned praise from many online. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is one of the people who was blown away by the bout, and in his "Kliq This" podcast, he explained what the match means for Paul's career going forward.

"F***ing Logan Paul is f***ing great," Nash proclaimed. "Logan Paul f***ing was... Logan Paul did all the athleticism, Logan Paul brought the fight to John. Like, Logan Paul could f***ing carry, in time, could carry that f***ing company." The veteran went on to say that he doesn't think that Paul could measure up to the likes of Hulk Hogan or the Undertaker, but that compared to names like Damien Priest, Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, he might just be able to take all their spots.

"People vanish [in WWE]. All you have to do is f***ing... Logan Paul showed me that night that I don't give a f*** if that was choreographed," Nash added, noting that this wasn't because of how Cena was calling the match, but instead of Paul's way of wrestling. "I thought that f***ing Logan Paul's... in my eyes, his f**king stock went up 300%. Those false finisher? I'm thinking like: 'I know that they're not going to f***ing beat John,' yet it's like... F*** man!"

