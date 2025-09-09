Mark Henry Wonders What's In Store For Wrestlepalooza After WWE SmackDown Title Match

All eyes in the wrestling world are turning toward Wrestlepalooza, taking place on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis. The event is a momentous one from WWE, as it is its first live show streaming exclusively on the ESPN streaming platform.

So far, we know John Cena will meet Brock Lesnar and the returning AJ Lee will team with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag match. Other than that, the rest of the card is up in the air.

Mark Henry speaks on "Busted Open After Dark" about the rest of the women's division and wanting to see the female roster featured on ESPN.

"I'm thinking, where are we going? If next week, we get Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton, what is going to happen at Wrestlepalooza? I mean, there's so many things that you can speculate, but they have to have something in mind, something has gotta come up to where there's more than one matchup. And when I say that, I don't think it'll be a rematch of Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton."

Henry goes on to suggest a multi-women match of some kind to get more women featured on the show.

"I think there might be some Jade Cargill involved, there might be some Nia Jax involved, hell they might be able to make it a 8 to 10 woman battle royal for all I know. Like where is Charlotte [Flair] going to come into play, where is Bailey, Bailey is training like a mad person ... what are you going to do with the women's movement?"

It is a critical event for ESPN if they wish to see returns on their lucrative rights deal with WWE.

