One WWE Hall Of Famer's Insane Reputation Explains Why People Found Him Intimidating

When someone wants to point to an example of how the wrestling business has evolved over time, they generally turn to the in-ring style. Indeed, that is the most obvious place to look; while still a profession built on storytelling and psychology, wrestling has seen its style evolve into a faster and more dynamic in-ring product than the wrestling days of old, for better or, in the case for some fans and wrestlers of the old days, worse. But it's not the only change wrestling has undertaken. These days, wrestlers are closer than ever to fans due to social media, and there is less emphasis to keep up kayfabe or for a wrestler to have the appearance of being a "tough guy." The latter point is particularly important, because in the old days of wrestling, being a legitimate tough guy was a key component in making it in the wrestling business.

To be clear, that wasn't the only component; no one would ever accuse Ric Flair or Hulk Hogan of being the first person you'd pick to back you up in a bar fight. But there's no doubt that during the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and even 90s, it didn't hurt if a wrestler looked like they could win any fight, and could actually win any fight. And if one were to come up with a list of the all-time great wrestling intimidators, it would probably start with Maurice "Mad Dog" Vachon. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Vachon was first wrestler to come out of a family that included siblings Paul "Butcher" Vachon and Vivian Vachon and his niece, Luna Vachon, and won five AWA World Heavyweight Championships on the way to becoming a WWE Hall of Famer. But ultimately, the enduring legacy of the Mad Dog is that he was no one you wanted to mess with, in or out of the ring.