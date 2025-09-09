Paul Heyman Is Not Happy After The Usos Cut WWE Raw Promo On Him, The Vision

Last night's "WWE Raw" opened up with Jimmy and Jey Uso taking Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision to task in a promo. Along the way, the brothers insulted their former Bloodline associate, Paul Heyman. Writing on X, Heyman reacted to the call-out while also teasing another big move in the near future.

Heyman has been a major player in the machinations of WWE this year, having turned on Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins form The Vision. Since then, Heyman had been closely accompanying the group until WWE Clash in Paris, when Reigns put him in the aforementioned guillotine.

Heyman has been off TV since then, though it seems he is plotting his return. It's worth noting that the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza is named after an ECW event that Heyman created in 1995.

As part of their promo last night, The Usos revealed that Adam Pearce had confirmed their request to face Breakker and Reed in a tag match at Wrestlepalooza. It will be the first time since March that the brothers team up in a televised match.

Other matches currently official for Wrestlepalooza include CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Rollins and Becky Lynch, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY battling over the vacant Women's World Championship, and a rematch between old rivals John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The premium live event, taking place on September 20, will be the first to stream on the new ESPN app.