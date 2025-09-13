Booker T: Maybe It's A Good Thing John Cena Wouldn't Put Over This Former WWE Star

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager, known to WWE fans as Jack Swagger, has been airing his grievances with the wrestling business, now that he's retired to run a trucking company. One of his claims is that former WWE Champion John Cena refused to put the former ECW Champion over during his time as the Money In The Bank briefcase holder. On the "Hall of Fame" podcast, NXT Broadcaster Booker T chuckled at the accusation.

"It might've been a good thing [John Cena didn't put Hager over]," Booker chuckled. "That could've been a career ender."

Booker's co-host prodded him about times when he wouldn't put over a wrestler.

"I've had guys that I wouldn't put over...For certain reasons...I'm sure if John pulled that card, it was to protect himself for certain reasons," Booker said. "Hindsight 20/20, he might've done the right thing."

After his time in WWE, Hage went to AEW, where he was mainly involved in various Chris Jericho-centric factions like The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Hager left AEW in 2024, saying the experience left him disheartened, and wishing that he'd stuck with Bellator MMA. Despite his issues, Hager is proud of the work that he did in AEW, even if he wasn't able to play the Groot-esque character he pitched.

Cena is currently in the middle of his retirement tour, set to end on December 13 in Washington DC, where Cena will wrestle his final match in the nation's capital on a special edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event" on Peacock.