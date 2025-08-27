Ex-AEW Star Jake Hager Reveals Idea He Pitched In AEW Involving His Hat And The MCU

In 2022, AEW star Jake Hager began inexplicably wearing a purple bucket hat, spending months largely saying nothing on camera except the words "I like this hat." The angle would grow in popularity online, defining Hager's last run with AEW, but according to the former wrestler, there was more to the idea that never made it to television.

"I feel like the hat [angle] could've been way bigger," Hager said during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "But [Tony Khan] didn't like me. Like, I pitched an idea — and I think this is great — I wanted to turn into Groot from 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' Where I would say 'I like this hat' and everyone in the [Jericho Appreciation Society] would know what I'm saying." Hager did implement this idea to an extent during an interview with RJ City on AEW's "Hey! (EW)" show, and it got largely positive responses in the comments.

Hager reportedly left AEW in May 2024 after failing to reach an agreement to re-sign with the company. He announced his retirement from wrestling earlier in August and confirmed it in the Van Vliet interview. Since his AEW departure he's called Tony Khan a communist in deleted social media posts; he went after Khan again on "Insight" while also insinuating that FTR had refused to attend a TV taping, which the tag team responded to.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.