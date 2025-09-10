Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, More WWE & AEW Stars Donate Notable Items For Charity Raffle

Earlier this year, longtime independent wrestler Jeff Cannonball (real name Jeff Guerriero) announced that he'd been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. In an effort to raise money for the wrestler, former AEW star Joey Janela has put together a charity event called Cannonball Fest, taking place this Sunday, September 14, at New Providence High School in New Providence, New Jersey. In addition to wrestling matches, the event will include a raffle for some intriguing items.

Among the memorabilia being raffled off is the robe Cody Rhodes wore to the ring last year at WWE Bad Blood. Another significant item up for grabs is a pair of shoes that Darby Allin wore while climbing Mt. Everest earlier this year. The raffle will also include mystery items from Danhausen and Brody King, a headpiece previously worn by Megan Bayne during her entrance, and a ring-worn item from WWE star Joe Gacy.

Matches scheduled for Cannonball Fest include Janela vs. Bayne, "Speedball" Mike Bailey wrestling GCW's Matt Tremont, and Willow Nightingale taking on Tony Deppen. Additionally, wrestlers like Mike Santana, Wheeler Yuta, and "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams will be in action.

Guerriero has been in the industry for about 15 years, with time spent in GCW, MLW, CZW, and more. His loved ones set up a GoFundMe page for the performer that has thus far raised more than $124,000, with a goal of $150,000.

Sunday's event will be streamed live on YouTube for free. Apart from Rhodes' robe, which people at home will be able to buy tickets for, Janela indicated that the raffle will be exclusive for those actually in attendance.