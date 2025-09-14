Booker T Says This Former WWE Women's Champ 'Spit In The Face' Of Pro Wrestling

Booker T went on to indicate that, to him, this is also a case of Rousey looking a gift horse in WWE in the mouth. "I don't know why she has so much hate and vitriol for the wrestling business," he explained. "A business that let her in to go out there and have moments like at WrestleMania, giving her the 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey gimmick right off the bat, making her something when so many other people wish they had a spot like that."

From a financial perspective as well, Booker, whose relationship with WWE that spans nearly 25 years, indicated that on top of disrespecting the opportunities she was given in wrestling, Rousey may also be selling short what her brief time in the business did for her bank accounts. "I can almost guarantee you this," he said. "Ronda probably made a lot more money with the WWE than she did in UFC. I can almost guarantee you that. And to spit in the face of that is just, it's an insult."

In the end, Booker wished Rousey no ill will and said has "nothing but love for somebody like Ronda Rousey," but hopes that wrestling promotions will use this as a case study of sorts before bringing in people from the outside in the future. "[The business should] really think about letting certain people into our world because they can come into it and as soon as they leave, they can do the same thing."

