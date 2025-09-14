AEW's Jim Ross Comments On Vince McMahon Car Accident, Potential WWE Return

In a bizarre coincidence, Vince McMahon was involved in a car crash on the day that the legendary Hulk Hogan passed away, escaping what could have been the day both pioneers of the modern WWE died. Despite his brush with fate, McMahon has seemingly continued to voice his wishes to get back into the wrestling industry, according to sources.

"He craves speed and adventure, and sometimes on an Interstate, speed's not the way to go," Jim Ross said about McMahon's driving during a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. "He likes adventure, and that's the wrong place to put your adventure: on a busy highway." Ross also recalled that he was surprised the first time he rode with McMahon, noting that he had no idea how fast his former boss loved to drive. "His second chances are starting to run out, I think, as far as his driving is concerned. If I had his money, I'd have a driver!"

When it came to McMahon not just being back in the industry or even WWE, Ross repeated the pro wrestling adage: "Never say never." JR expressed that he doesn't think that McMahon necessarily wants to get immersed in the industry, and quickly shot down the claims that he's been in talks with WWE to return. "It's not the right time for me to get more involved in [the] business," he explained, noting that he's happy with his role in AEW and that he signed a new contract with the promotion. "I'm happy with my deal." In contrast, Ross seems to have a much different relationship with pro wrestling than McMahon allegedly does.

