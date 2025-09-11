WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/9/2025

The September 9 edition of "WWE NXT," a week before the special "Homecoming" show, has held steady in the viewership and ratings, despite featuring a few main roster stars.

As per "Programming Insider," this week's show averaged 654,000 viewers, which is marginally lower than last week's 655,000 viewers. However, the number is less than the trailing four-week average of 668,000, according to "Wrestlenomics." The average overall viewership for September 2025 is slightly higher than that of September 2024, at 654,000 versus 639,000.

The 18-49 key demographic rating for this past week's show is also the same as last week, with a rating of 0.14, which is slightly lower than the four-week average of 0.15. However, the show's ratings for September 2025 so far are significantly lower than those of September 2024, with the average key demographic ratings standing at 0.14 compared to 0.19 last September. The show's viewership and ratings, however, have bounced back over the last two weeks after slumping to a low of 616,000 for the August 26 show.

This week's show had several main roster stars, including the return of Carmelo Hayes to "NXT," as he came to the aid of Trick Williams against DIY. Natalya and former "NXT" star Tyler Breeze also featured briefly in the show, while the show ended with the trio of Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Stephanie Vaquer — all former "NXT" stars — standing tall against the brand's Fatal Influence.

Next week's "Homecoming" show will see the two teams battle it out in a six-woman tag team match, Breeze against Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship, Hayes and Williams against DIY, as well as a WWE Women's Tag Team match between current champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, against NXT's Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame.