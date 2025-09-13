WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Wants To See Gunther Face This Explosive Star At Wrestlemania

WWE legend JBL wants WWE to bring Gunther back to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in the future.

Lesnar and Gunther were originally scheduled to face each other at WrestleMania 40, but the plans were scrapped after Lesnar's name was mentioned in the Janel Grant case. Now, JBL has discussed on "Something to Wrestle" that the aforementioned could be a great addition to a future WrestleMania card.

"That'd be great. Yeah, that would be great," he said.

While he would love to have Gunther face Lesnar at WrestleMania — a match that Gunther called a dream match for him — the Hall of Famer feels that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could do with a rest at the moment.

"I'd let him rest a while. You know, he's done so much, and he's been the guy who's helped others get over, even while being champion. So it's not like they're abusing him, they're not. They're taking good care of him. I'd let him rest for a while. He's done a great job. I'd send him home, let him spend some time there, rejuvenate," he said. "But I'd bring him back in something important. The problem with Gunther is he's so good that, if he's around, you're going to go, 'Hey, let's just put Gunther in there, because you know he can do it.' And it may not be good for him that you put him in there, but you know he can make things work. And there are always guys like that."

JBL drew parallels between Gunther and former WWE star Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth, stating that Gunther, like Ziggler, is often called upon to help elevate his opponent. However, he thinks that Gunther should now be brought back only for an important storyline.