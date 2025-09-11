Current WWE Star Ivar Returning To Former Indie Promotion To Challenge For Top Title

Things were looking quite good for the War Raiders at the start of the year, with Erik and Ivar holding the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships after winning them from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh last December. But since losing the belts to New Day in April, Erik and Ivar have found themselves chasing once again, first with New Day and most recently Balor and McDonagh again. With that in mind, Ivar has decided to take a moment to chase singles gold instead. Only it's not any championship that can be found in WWE.

Taking to X earlier on Thursday, Massachusetts independent wrestling promotion Chaotic Wrestling announced that Ivar would be returning this Saturday for the promotion's 25th Anniversary Celebration. And he will not just be wrestling a regular match, as Ivar will challenge for the Chaotic Heavyweight Championship. At the moment, his opponent is unknown, as it will be determined on Friday in a title match between MORTAR and former MLW star Richard Holliday.

IVAR RETURNS TO CHAOTIC WRESTLING! 3x Chaotic heavyweight champion and current WWE Superstar Ivar makes his long-awaited in-ring return this Saturday! This will be his first Chaotic match since January of 2018. Before heading to WWE, Ivar said, "The world is my battlefield."... pic.twitter.com/FIgPq8lATu — Chaotic Wrestling (@ChaoticWrestlin) September 11, 2025

Independent dates for WWE stars are rare, though Ivar's past connection with Chaotic may have made this an exception. One of the biggest independent promotions in New England, Chaotic has become known over the years for producing several wrestlers that went on to become stars in WWE and AEW, including Ivar, Kofi Kingston, Tommaso Ciampa, and Mercedes Mone. A native of Lynn, Massachusetts, Ivar began his career in Chaotic in 2002, and would continue to work at least one match a year for the promotion until January 2018, shortly before he signed with WWE. During his time in Chaotic, Ivar won the Heavyweight Title three times, and the Tag Team Championships twice.