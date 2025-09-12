RVD Details John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour Talks: 'We Were Probably Going To Do It'

WWE legend Rob Van Dam has revealed that he was to be one of John Cena's final opponents on his retirement tour.

RVD recently spoke to "TMZ Sports," where he disclosed that he and WWE were in talks for him to return to the ring to face Cena on his retirement tour. However, RVD suffered an injury a few months ago, which has kept him on the sidelines.

"Let me tell you this. Yeah, I wanted to be one of the return matches for John Cena on his retirement tour. I was talking to them. There was a lot of interest. Without giving away too many details, we were probably going to do it. And then I broke my heels," he said.

RVD also stated in the interview that he's close to recovering from his double heel fracture injury, around five months after suffering it. When the hosts suggested that Cena still has seven dates remaining before he hangs up his boots, RVD shook his head and seemed to indicate that it wasn't going to happen.

Cena, on his retirement tour, has faced off against some of his most iconic rivals, including the likes of CM Punk and Randy Orton. RVD is another star who has had a storied history with Cena, with one of their most memorable moments coming in 2006 at ECW One Night Stand, where Cena was booed out of the building by a biased audience, who wanted Cena to be soundly defeated.

The WWE Hall of Famer also touched upon Cena's short run as a heel, praising the 17-time world champion's execution of the character switch.

"I loved watching him be a heel at first. I thought he was so entertaining," said the ECW legend.

Cena's next match will take place on September 20 at Wrestlepalooza, where he will face another former rival, Brock Lesnar.