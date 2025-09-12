Bully Ray Concerned With How WWE Talent With 'Co-Star' Role On Raw Fits Into Things

WWE legend Bully Ray has assessed the reunion of The Usos and how Jey Uso outshone his brother Jimmy Uso on this past week's "WWE Raw."

The Usos opened this week's red brand, with Jey making his trademark entrance through the crowd before meeting his brother halfway through it. This particular scene, Ray said on "Busted Open," made him think that Jimmy is the co-star in the picture.

"I'm concerned about where Jimmy falls into all of this. Last night we see Jey Uso make his entrance to the crowd. Like, they start off in the concourse, surrounded by all the fans. Here he comes, here he comes, and then he kind of meets Jimmy, who is waiting for him in the crowd, right? Why? Why weren't the Usos together?" asked Ray. "To me, it paints Jimmy in a co-star role. Now, I understand that that's Jey's entrance, but the Usos were coming to the ring together last night."

Ray feels that The Usos have to make that entrance together. He thinks that the duo entering the shot at different times reinforces the impression that Jey is bigger than Jimmy, which he does not want to see.

"I want to see Jimmy and Jey together, establish that shot together. Let me see the both of them with the fans. Let me really soak in that moment. Those are just little things that I look at and I say, the WWE wants the perception to be one guy is a bigger star than the other," argued the tag team legend. "But in that moment, I don't need the one Uso to be a bigger star than the Uso. I already know Jey is bigger than Jimmy. Don't create more of that perception, especially when it looks like you're going into something with Jimmy and Jey kind of in the same story together."

The Usos will reunite at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE, where they will face off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.