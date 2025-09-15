How A Lack Of Creative Plans Led Booker T To WWE Tag Gold With This AEW Star

WWE legend Booker T came to prominence in the pro wrestling world after teaming up with his brother Stevie Ray as Harlem Heat, but he also enjoyed teaming with another star during his time in WWE: Goldust.

In his interview with fellow Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, Booker T recalled how teaming up with Goldust came about unexpectedly.

"Goldie and I, we didn't come up with any of that stuff. Everything that we did, it was written, and we would go out there, get the script, and perform it. And you know, we had fun every week. But we were two guys who, at that point in time, they didn't have anything for. They just dropped that on us, and no one really thought Goldust and Booker T was going to work. No one thought that was going to turn out to be, like, a highlight for just about every show every week," said the Hall of Famer.

Booker T asserted that stars, in his heyday, didn't have a say in whom they teamed with. However, he was eager to make things work, and more importantly, entertain the audience.

"The thing is, back then, they put you together, and you made it work, right? At the end of the day, it's something you really had to think about. For me, it was all about, 'Give me the script. I mean, what am I doing this week?' You know, I never really wanted to know, but when you gave it to me, my brain started thinking," he said. "We weren't thinking about anything other than entertaining the fans. When we got in the ring, though, we wanted to have some really, really good tag matches. You know what I mean?"

He explained that not many people expected them to win the tag team titles, and neither did they. The two-time Hall of Famer stated that winning the titles was gratifying, but he also took pride in eventually losing them, as the loss and the eventual split of the team evoked strong emotions among fans.