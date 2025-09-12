Conflicting Reports On Stephanie Vaquer's Recent WWE TV Absence Before PLE Title Shot

Despite being lined up to challenge for the Women's World Championship since WWE Evolution, Stephanie Vaquer has not wrestled on television since late July, which has resulted in wrestling fans and media alike to question if she had sustained an injury. However, the situation only became more unusual when Vaquer was unable to attend "WWE Raw" this past Monday for her contract signing with IYO SKY at WWE Wrestlepalooza, but appeared the next night on "WWE NXT," where it was announced that she would compete in tag team action next week. In the midst of the confusion, Dave Meltzer seemingly obtained the answer to Vaquer's in-ring absence as of late following her appearance on Tuesday.

"She has a minor injury, that's the situation but I think she's wrestling next week," Meltzer stated on the "Wrestling Observer Radio." "I don't know the whole story but I was told by WWE that it's a minor thing, it's nothing to worry about and she's going to be doing matches going forward."

Despite Meltzer's report, his co-host Bryan Alvarez claimed that he was told Vaquer was completely healthy and felt that if the injury was not serious than she should've been present at the contract signing on Monday. Meltzer felt that there was more validity to his report because he spoke directly with WWE, but Alvarez questioned if the promotion was being honest about Vaquer's injury status.

Vaquer became the number one contender for the Women's World Championship when she emerged victorious in the Evolution Battle Royal and was set to challenge Naomi for the title at WWE Clash In Paris. However, after Naomi announced that she was pregnant and would need to step away from in-ring competition, the match was cancelled, leading SKY to be selected as the replacement for Wrestlepalooza.

