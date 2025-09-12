RVD On If WWE Should Re-Sign Matt Riddle: Bridges Are Flame-Retardant If Money's There

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and former WWE star Matt Riddle have at least a few common interests, and Van Dam spent some time talking about Riddle during a recent interview with TMZSports. Riddle was released by WWE in 2023, with some believing he'd rubbed too many people there the wrong way. However, Van Dam doesn't think the door is entirely closed.

"Bridges are flame-retardant in the professional wrestling business," Van Dam said. "You're [talking] about a business where Sable sued for millions and then got hired back, after also being open about the s**t that was going on in the dressing room, which was also detrimental from a business company's perspective. And boom, hire her back. If it means money, it means money."

Riddle was involved in various controversies throughout his time with WWE, ranging from a public feud with Goldberg to accusations of sexual assault in 2020. Most recently, over the last few weeks, Riddle made headlines by reportedly no-showing a charity event in the U.K. He has since stated that he wasn't aware it was a charity event, and there was miscommunication over the day he'd be flying over and possible wrestling dates he'd take while in the country. The promotion has since stated that Riddle has given back some of the money he'd been paid with the promise that he'd soon give them the rest of it.

Van Dam shared his thoughts on that situation as well, stating that he didn't know enough about what took place to cast judgment, but he believed Riddle was just being himself. Additionally, the former ECW star stated that it irks him when large groups of people online try to shame anyone for their opinion, and it makes him inclined to defend the person being publicly shamed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZSports and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.