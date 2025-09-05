Ex-WWE Star Matt Riddle Makes Renewed Effort To Discredit 2020 Speaking Out Accuser

Former WWE star and MMA fighter Matt Riddle has been in headlines across the wrestling world this week after no-showing a Global Wrestling Kingdom charity event and putting the promotion on blast on social media, and also commenting on unrelated topics, such as CM Punk and the rumored return of his wife, AJ Lee.

In an interview with TMZ Sports this week, Riddle continued to raise eyebrows by renewing his effort to discredit a talent who accused him in 2020's #SpeakingOut movement. Riddle had already taken a shot at the movement, which highlighted alleged sexual misconduct in the industry, in a tirade posted to his social media earlier in the week.

"Regardless of what people think, I've never hooked up with another female talent in WWE or anywhere else," Riddle told TMZ. "That's not really my... No, no, no, I mean... I did hook up with that Candy Cartwright chick who tried to Me Too me."

Riddle then proceeded to attempt to explain what "Me Too" meant to the TMZ hosts and furthered bashed Cartwright. He called her a "complete liar" and said wasn't booked on any of the shows.

"Do you know how crazy it is? 'Oh, I'm being sexually assaulted? But I fly myself to every show and work for free selling t-shirts?' Come on, bro," Riddle said.

"The King of Bros" was accused in the movement and Cartwright, real name Samantha Tavel, even filed a lawsuit against him, alleging Riddle choked her and forced her to perform sex acts on him. The suit was dropped in July 2021, according to TMZ. Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023 after reportedly "burning through too many chances" in the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.