Matt Riddle Lashes Out After No-Show, Insults Fans Who 'Believed That MeToo Bulls***'

It has certainly been a day for Matt Riddle. The former WWE star and current MLW World Heavyweight Champion was accused this morning of no-showing a charity wrestling event in the UK over this past weekend, along with refusing to return the deposit he was paid. After a few hours, Riddle responded with a video on X, giving his version of the events. Alas, he wasn't done getting things off his chest.

Taking to X shortly after with another one minute video, Riddle went scorched earth in a profanity laced rant against his critics. Most notably, his wrath seemed to focus on those who believed 2020 Speaking Out accusations made against him by Candy Cartwright, who alleged Riddle had sexually assaulted her. Cartwright later sued Riddle, WWE, EVOLVE, and Gabe Sapolsky over the incident; the latter three were dismissed from the suit in March 2021, while Cartwright filed to dismiss the lawsuit outright in May.

"I really don't give a f**k anymore," Riddle said. "Most of you m***********s are dumb f*****g c***s. Just like when you believed that 'Me too' b******t, all the other f*****g garbage. You guys are all f*****g dumb. And it's f*****g insane. It's f*****g insane. [You] f*****g believe these f*****g creeps? Whatever dog. At the end of the day, I'm going to keep getting booked. I'm probably going to start fighting again, I'm probably going to do a lot of other s**t.

"[I'm] f*****g crushing it on f*****g OnlyFans, because I've got a big f*****g you know what. And I'm nice as f**k dude. Everybody, you don't like me? Unfollow. Go f**k yourselves, alright? I don't give a f**k. Cause at the end of the day, the cream f*****g rises to the top. And I'm really, really tired of trying to be nice everybody, because I hate to break it to you, most of you guys are f*****g morons. Peace!"