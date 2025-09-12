Matt Hardy Addresses TNA's Current Goals, Potential Sale To WWE

Over the last couple of years, TNA and WWE have built up a solid working relationship, leading to some speculation that the larger company could be interested in absorbing the other. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," TNA star and former WWE performer Matt Hardy shared his perspective on the prospect of such a sale.

"Who knows? I mean, WWE can do anything," Hardy said. "I feel like WWE wants TNA to be a partner, someone that is on its own that is doing its own business in some capacity, that they can use as a partner that can be there to be elevated as a strong promotion, maybe to one day compete with AEW. Once again, I'm just saying this hypothetically."

Hardy feels that TNA could be more of a benefit to WWE if they remain independent for the time being, potentially giving AEW another promotion to worry about in the future. At one point in time, AEW and TNA were partner promotions, but that relationship eventually dissolved. Meanwhile, WWE has stepped up their efforts to counter AEW, such as scheduling WWE Wrestlepalooza on the same day as AEW All Out, forcing the younger promotion to move its show to the afternoon.

Matt and his brother Jeff are set to reignite an old rivalry when they wrestle Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley at TNA Bound For Glory next month. The match is being advertised as the last meeting between the two teams, with rumors indicating that it'll fittingly be a tables match. Bound for Glory is scheduled to take place on October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

