AEW's Bryan Danielson Addresses Uncertainty Of In-Ring Future

Bryan Danielson is back to AEW full-time, but in a commentary role for "AEW Dynamite" rather than in the ring himself. Danielson retired from full-time action in October 2024 when he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. While AEW was sure to drive home the "full-time" aspect of Danielson's retirement at the time, the star has since said he's not sure he'll ever step back in the ring. Back in March, Danielson told Fightful there was a 50/50 chance. He recently told the outlet once again that he is still unsure if a return will happen.

"Well, the bigger question is will you ever see me wrestle again?" Danielson said, while doing press for AEW Grand Slam Australia. "And that I don't know. So, whether I'll wrestle in Australia again, that's an even different conversation."

Danielson's most recent in-ring action in AEW was at All In Texas in July. He snuck into the ring during Moxley's AEW World Championship match against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Blue Panther mask to help Page in the numbers game against Moxley's Death Riders. He hit a Busaiku Knee on Wheeler Yuta and took out Claudio Castagnoli and NJPW's Gabe Kidd. Danielson didn't take any offense from the Death Riders or any bumps during his run-in.

His most recent AEW match was in June during a dark match against Max Caster on "AEW Collision." He answered Caster's open challenge and made him tap to the LeBell Lock in seconds.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Fightful and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.