Backstage Report On AJ Styles' WWE Status, Current Storyline

At 48 years old, WWE star AJ Styles has been teasing his wrestling retirement for quite some time now, but he hasn't hung up his boots just yet. Styles did draw some attention to himself with a noteworthy promo cut during the commercial break of "WWE Raw," pointing toward an unknown figure in the company who has purposefully isolated him from his allies and, according to Styles, wants him out of the company.

Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided some additional details on the situation with Styles, acknowledging that his recent promo was part of a storyline. Additionally, Meltzer reaffirmed reports indicating that Styles' contract is coming to an end in February 2025.

Meltzer also noted that Styles has said he'll retire by the time he turns 50, which will happen in 2027. That could mean that Styles will sign one more short-term contract before wrapping up his in-ring career, or he could possibly decide to end things even sooner.

Before he does that, however, it seems Styles will have at least one more significant WWE storyline. The company made the decision to have him cut his "Raw" promo during the Netflix commercial break in the United States, meaning many international viewers were able to see it. It's not yet clear who Styles was referring to in his promo, but it's probably a safe bet that they'll soon be revealed as a future opponent.

After failing once again to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio earlier this month, Styles wrestled El Grand Americano on Monday's "Raw," just after his worked-shoot promo. Styles won the match, gaining a measure of revenge for Americano's interference in his recent title challenge.