Matt Hardy 'Really Excited' To See Dynamic Between Foes In This AEW All Out 2025 Match

Among the AEW All Out card is a grudge match pitting Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian Cage against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). Copeland's beef with FTR stems from the former AEW Tag Team Champions turning on him at AEW Dynasty and consequently forcing him out of the venue on a stretcher. Now, Copeland is out for revenge, with Cage, his foe-turned-friend-again, stepping up to even the odds.

One person especially stoked for this upcoming tag match is former AEW star Matt Hardy, who famously rivaled Cage and Copeland in WWE's Attitude Era alongside his brother, Jeff. "I'm really excited to watch the dynamic between Adam and Jay, between Christian and Adam Copeland," Matt said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "It's going to be exciting and it's going to be fun, too. It's obviously something I will have my eyes on very closely because those guys are forever connected to myself and Jeff. So I'm excited for it. FTR, they're fantastic. So that it's obviously going to be a killer match. They're going to go out and do some good stuff.

"Those guys once again, Christian and Edge, they are working on a very high level, especially being a little older. They both take care of themselves. They're both in great shape. They're going to go out there and kill it."

Cage and Copeland are known for being long-time friends in the professional wrestling business. Upon the latter's arrival to AEW, however, Cage made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with Copeland. In more recent weeks, that dynamic changed as Cage and Copeland reunited as allies under the condition that they'd help each other take down their modern day enemies, FTR, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.