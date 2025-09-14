Eddie Kingston's AEW Return Officially Announced For All Out 2025 Match Vs. Big Bill

Eddie Kingston looks set to make his long-awaited return to AEW at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Ahead of this week's "AEW Collision," Kingston had accepted Big Bill's challenge and asked the former WWE star where he would like to face him. Bill took a shot at Kingston and the fans on "Collision," before naming the place for their match: AEW All Out on September 20 in Ontario, Canada.

"Eddie, these people love you because you look like you do and you represent them. And these people hate me because I look like I do. And I'm sick of it," said Bill. "You said, 'Send the location.' How about this? Toronto, Ontario, Canada, next Saturday at All Out. And all of the idiots on the internet on their little devices, they think you're actually going to have the balls to show up. You try."

The match will be Kingston's first in over a year, with his last coming at last year's NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view, where he suffered multiple injuries in his match against Gabe Kidd. The former AEW Continental Champion recently provided a positive update on his injury, revealing that he is currently in physical therapy and is upping his cardio to get to ring fitness once again. The match will be the first time that the two New York natives will face each other in a singles bout. Bill agreed to face Kingston after answering Max Caster's open challenge and soundly defeating him on this week's "Collision."

The Kingston–Bill match is one of 11 bouts announced so far for All Out, with other major matches including an AEW World title clash between Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher; Toni Storm defending her Women's title against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla; and MJF vs. Mark Briscoe in a tables and thumbtacks match.