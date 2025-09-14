Brodido To Defend AEW Tag Titles In Four-Way Ladder Match At All Out, Challengers TBD

Brodido — the duo of Brody King and Bandido, and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions — will defend their titles against three other tag teams at the All Out pay-per-view.

AEW has announced that Brodido will face off in a ladder match at the upcoming pay-per-view, and they will learn the three teams that they will face on this week's "AEW September to Remember" show. The three qualifying matches set to take place are: former tag team champions The Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn; the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Hechicero vs. Top Flight; and, finally, JetSpeed vs. Kip Sabian and Killswitch.

Since winning the titles at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Brodido has successfully defended their belts in two matches. Their first defense came on the September 3 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where they got the better of Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders, while their second and most recent one came in CMLL, where they won against Galeon Fantasma.

AEW's "September to Remember" will be a three-hour edition of "Dynamite" and "Collision," which will be held on September 17, will be the go-home show for All Out. Also on the card, as of this writing, are five singles matches, which include former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley against Roderick Strong, Thekla against Queen Aminata, Robyn Renegade versus Riho, and Gates of Agony's Toa Liona against The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley. There will also be an AEW Unified title eliminator match between Mascara Dorada and The Beast Mortos, with the winner facing champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita.