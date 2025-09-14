Tommy Dreamer Really Hoping This Top WWE Star Doesn't Turn Heel

Last week's episode of "WWE Raw" concluded with Bron Breakker stacking up Jimmy and Jey Uso for Bronson Reed to flatten with a Tsunami. Before Reed could land it, LA Knight struck both him and Breakker with a chair, causing The Vision stablemates to retreat up the entrance ramp. Jimmy Uso then thanked Knight for the gesture. Jey Uso, on the other hand, took out Knight with a spear.

Like many fans, former WWE star Tommy Dreamer was left questioning if this move signaled a heel turn for Jey. Admittedly, he's hoping it didn't.

"[Jey] does have justification for his actions, but the fans turned on you. In this weird world that we live in, when he hits his 'yeet,' we still yeeted for him. I don't want to lose the yeet," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "

"I'm praying this will have some sort of outcome. I don't know what that outcome will be. I don't know if somehow, someway Jey turns heel, if it's going to be Jimmy turns heel, which I don't want to see either. If LA Knight turns heel, I don't know if the fans would totally boo him. I think he might get over like Steve Austin. I don't know which direction this is headed. Maybe we'll do a poll. Do you want to see Jey Uso turn heel? I know I surely don't."

As Dreamer alluded to, Jey's spear to Knight was followed by the proclamation that he and Knight were now even, given that Knight had accidentally caused him to be crushed by Reed earlier in the "Raw" broadcast. Currently, Jimmy, Jey, and Knight are all beloved babyfaces, with Jey drawing popularity due to his "Yeet" catchphrase and underdog rise to claiming WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

