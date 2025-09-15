Bully Ray Details Funny Side Of How Booker T & Undertaker Approach WWE LFG Talent

Bully Ray has highlighted an interesting aspect of the "future greats" that The Undertaker and Booker T chose to mentor on the "WWE LFG" show.

WWE's LFG has showcased another side of some of WWE's legends and what they are looking for in wrestlers. Booker T and The Undertaker are two of the mentors on the show, alongside Michelle McCool and Bully Ray, and Ray has questioned the choice of stars that 'Taker and Booker T want to mentor.

"On LFG, what has blown my mind about 'Taker and Booker is how they want their talents, their future greats, to be so serious. We're serious wrestlers. Undertaker's the biggest gimmick in the history of gimmicks, right? Undertaker, it's a gimmick," said Ray on "Busted Open." "And Booker, when he got over to the WWE, there's two things that Booker T is most memorable for. So, for me, what Booker is known for, is the best of seven against Benoit and King Booker. But, Vince McMahon wasn't really interested in the best of seven wrestler. He made him King Booker. And that's when all of the characters shine through."

The tag team legend is perplexed that his fellow Hall of Famers and LFG mentors only want to see serious characters, which contrasts their presentation in WWE.

"So sometimes I would sit back on LFG and I'm like, you guys were all about character and gimmick, but you want these future greats to be so damn serious. It never, it doesn't make sense to me."

Season 2 of "WWE LFG," which Ray had called as much more intense than the first season, began airing in June, with McCool joining her husband and fellow Hall of Famer The Undertaker on the show after replacing Mickie James.