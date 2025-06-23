Booker T Points Out 'Unfair' Aspect Of WWE LFG Season 2

No sooner did "WWE LFG" wrap up its first season did the second season of the reality show seem to get underway. And with it came one big change, with season one coach Mickie James departing the show, and WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool taking her place. The move drew a bit of controversy, as it saw McCool getting paired with her husband and LFG coach, The Undertaker, reportedly at Taker's behest.

Not so surprisingly, fellow WWE Hall of Famer and "LFG" coach Booker T has some mixed thoughts on the whole situation, though less so regarding McCool replacing James. Sitting down with "PWI Elite" to promote the upcoming "LFG" season, Booker at first seemed to suggest McCool and Taker being on the show gave them an advantage over the other "LFG" coaches, before also admitting that McCool and Taker spending so much time together on the show could actually be a blessing in disguise.

"You know, it's unfair, I'mma just put it out there," Booker said. "I mean, these two are going to be going home and talking about the show, right? They're going to be in bed, talking about strategies. I mean, come on. Come on. I mean, come on! This is wrong anyway you look at it. But my thing is this...it could be a good thing, but then it could be a bad thing, because every married couple that does a reality show, they divorce in six months. So we're going to see how they get along after doing this show for a few weeks, okay? They're going to hate each other. So it might work to my advantage."

