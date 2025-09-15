Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Could Have Bayley Channel This Hall Of Famer
Bayley has showcased a different side of herself in recent weeks on WWE through a few vignettes, where she appears to be battling with herself. Tommy Dreamer believes she could pull off "three faces," similar to WWE legend Mick Foley.
After her unsuccessful pursuit of the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Bayley has featured in backstage vignettes where she's hearing voices in her head to do different things. While discussing her character shift, Dreamer noticed how the new gimmick is similar to that of the "Three Faces of Foley."
"Speaking of interesting, Bayley. I have been digging these vignettes that they've been doing with Bayley. And you're hearing her different voices, and you're taking her on this journey. If there's anybody who had a reason to turn, it was Bayley. And she said she's gonna do right. I'm watching this and I would be like, my god, they could do Three Faces of Bayley," he said on "Busted Open After Dark." "The only person great enough to pull that off was Mick Foley. And I think the only other person great enough to do that would be Bayley through these vignettes. If we went from ding dong Bayley to huggable Bayley to current Bayley, we never knew which Bayley we could get."
While Dreamer has drawn parallels between Bayley's new direction and that of Foley, former WWE star Matt Hardy believes that it is akin to his Broken gimmick. Dreamer further outlined which past and current iterations of Bayley's character compare to The Three Faces of Foley.
Bayley's Three Faces as per Dreamer
In her vignettes, there have been teases of Bayley bringing back her Hugger and her other heel persona, which Tommy Dreamer thinks could be two of the three faces, if she wishes to emulate Mick Foley.
"And when I say this, heel Bayley would kind of be like Mankind, that would be like the Ding Dong Bayley. The Dude Love character could be the Huggable Bayley, the over-the-top babyface. And then the current Bayley, the determined Bayley, the champion Bayley, could be kind of sort of the Mick Foley-esque Bayley," said the ECW Original. "Her turmoil, listening to the voices in her head is very, very different. It's unique, it's a struggle. Every single week, it just gives you different incarnations of what could be."
Dreamer further praised Bayley and her work as both a heel and a babyface, and is fully backing the WWE star's new gimmick.
"With Bayley, you know she's here, but we don't know what version of this Bayley we're going to be receiving. I'm all in on Bayley all the time. I think she's one of the best workers. I love her as a heel, I love her as a babyface," added Dreamer.
The Three Faces of Foley, famously, appeared on the same night at the 1998 Royal Rumble, which was a time when the Hall of Famer was rising up the ranks to become one of the most beloved characters on WWE television.