Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE Could Have Bayley Channel This Hall Of Famer

Bayley has showcased a different side of herself in recent weeks on WWE through a few vignettes, where she appears to be battling with herself. Tommy Dreamer believes she could pull off "three faces," similar to WWE legend Mick Foley.

After her unsuccessful pursuit of the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Bayley has featured in backstage vignettes where she's hearing voices in her head to do different things. While discussing her character shift, Dreamer noticed how the new gimmick is similar to that of the "Three Faces of Foley."

"Speaking of interesting, Bayley. I have been digging these vignettes that they've been doing with Bayley. And you're hearing her different voices, and you're taking her on this journey. If there's anybody who had a reason to turn, it was Bayley. And she said she's gonna do right. I'm watching this and I would be like, my god, they could do Three Faces of Bayley," he said on "Busted Open After Dark." "The only person great enough to pull that off was Mick Foley. And I think the only other person great enough to do that would be Bayley through these vignettes. If we went from ding dong Bayley to huggable Bayley to current Bayley, we never knew which Bayley we could get."

While Dreamer has drawn parallels between Bayley's new direction and that of Foley, former WWE star Matt Hardy believes that it is akin to his Broken gimmick. Dreamer further outlined which past and current iterations of Bayley's character compare to The Three Faces of Foley.