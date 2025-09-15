WWE HOFer Jerry Lawler Comments On 'Minor' Stroke

Late last week, the news emerged publicly that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler had suffered a stroke earlier this month. The former commentator was at home in Florida when it happened, and it marks his third stroke since 2018. Speaking over the phone to Fox13 in Memphis, Tennessee, Lawler characterized the stroke as "minor" and stated that the worst effects have been on his vision.

"I remember lying in the bed in the hospital and ... family members came in and I didn't even recognize them," Lawler said. "People kept coming out of nowhere to thank me, and pray for me and everything, and all of that means a great, great deal to me, and I want to thank them all for that."

Lawler reportedly stated that the stroke occurred after he forgot to take his medicine for several days in a row. He indicated that will become a bigger priority for himself and his caretakers going forward, and the former WWE commentator is now focused on recovery.

A significant figure in both the local Memphis scene and around the country, Lawler wrestled across the NWA until joining WWE in 1992. Eventually moving from an in-ring competitor to a commentator, Lawler continued working in Memphis and for WWE at the same time. He did commentary for "WWE Raw" alongside Jim Ross for many years, and even continued to work in the aftermath of an on-air heart attack in 2012 and his first stroke.

Prior to the one earlier this month, Lawler's last stroke was in 2023. He was kept in an intensive care unit at a local hospital for days, and Lawler was forced to cancel numerous convention appearances while he recovered, but he eventually started making public appearances once again.

