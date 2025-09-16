Absent AEW, Former WWE Star Keith Lee: 'A Return To The Ring Will Certainly Happen'

AEW star Keith Lee's long absence from the promotion continues, with some fearing he may have to call time on his career. However, the former WWE star has assured his fans that he will return to the squared circle in the future.

Lee hasn't wrestled in AEW since December 2023, with his last match in the promotion coming in December 2023 against Brian Cage on "AEW Collision." The former AEW World Tag Team Champion responded to a fan on X, who had thanked him for being an inspiration, promising that he will return to the ring.

"You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude. I'd like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless. Additionally, I'll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won't posit how or when. Much love," said Lee.

You honor me. I appreciate you for that. All my gratitude. I'd like to take this moment to remind you, that you also, are boundless. Additionally, I'll take a moment to reassure you that a return to the ring will certainly happen. Though I won't posit how or when. Much love. https://t.co/QoAFummFQ6 — Loving Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 15, 2025

Lee has been on the sidelines due to an undisclosed health issue, and it seems like he has yet to be cleared by AEW's medical staff. A few months ago, Lee stated that he is fine, although he added that a return to AEW is not within his control. Lee debuted in AEW in February 2022, a few months after he was let go by WWE.