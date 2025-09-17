WWE HOFer Mark Henry Saw New Side To Brock Lesnar

WWE legend Mark Henry analyzed Brock Lesnar's recent segment on "WWE SmackDown," and how it showcased a different side of "The Beast."

Lesnar — ahead of his match with John Cena at Wrestlepalooza — had a segment with R-Truth, with whom he has shared the screen previously. Henry stated on "Busted Open After Dark" that the segment with Truth entertained him and showed another side of Lesnar, in contrast to the mean, grimacing character he usually portrays.

"I didn't expect to have Brock Lesnar come out and me be amused because. You know, Brock is so serious. Why so serious? I'll tell you a story about it. And the story is Brock Lesnar and R-Truth are magic. There's no way else to put it," he said.

Henry praised Truth's ability to bring out a different side of Lesnar and said that the veteran star is perhaps one of the few people who can make Lesnar break character.

"We know that R-Truth is a national treasure. That he is one of the most entertaining guys in the world of pro wrestling. And Brock is the complete opposite. A stone cold nightmare for anybody that's ever got in the pro wrestling world, including myself. I'm still hurting from wrestling Brock. Still today. But that's not what we got. I mean, R-Truth got, you know, he took an F5 and that's all well and good. But R-Truth is the only person that I ever seen that gets in the ring with Brock, and Brock just can't hold it together. He just makes Brock laugh. Truth is one of the funniest people in pro wrestling," added Henry.

The WWE Hall of Famer also believes that Lesnar tearing his jeans added to the comedic nature of the segment and joked that he's glad to see Lesnar wearing underpants.