Booker T Wishes He Got To Work With This WWE Star To 'Fine Tune' A Few Things

WWE legend Booker T has trained and mentored several professional wrestlers in the past, and he has offered to train current WWE star Jade Cargill.

On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T discussed the match between Cargill and Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown," and said that the two took it "to another limit" in the clash. While praising the two, he also stated that there are a few tweaks he would like to see in Cargill's wrestling, which he feels he can help with.

"There's a couple of things in that match, you know, that — personally, I wish I had a chance to work with Jade Cargill, you know, and really got a chance to fine tune some things with Jade Cargill to really put her on the right path of going out there and doing what I know she wants to do more than anything, and that's take over the WWE women's division, that's win the world championship. I know that should be the goal for most people getting into this business," he said. "Jade Cargill, she's still such a work in progress. She's still such a raw piece of clay that's being molded into something special. And, personally, I would love to be that sculptor, you know, as far as getting her on the right track."

The WWE Hall of Famer asked Cargill to reach out to him so that he could help train her at his Reality of Wrestling training school. Cargill has been in the pro wrestling game for just a handful of years. After wrestling in AEW for three years, she made the switch to WWE, where many expected her to become a big star. While she isn't there yet, she seems to be impressing many with her growth, which she owes to trainers in the Performance Center, like Terry Taylor and William Regal.