Booker T Says This NXT Star Has Proved Herself As A Performer: 'She Has The Goods'

With a handful of matches now under her belt, Blake Monroe is getting settled into her new role as a WWE star after joining the promotion earlier this year. One person the former Mariah May has already won over is "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker said he is now a fan of Monroe, and he believes Monroe's recent matches against Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace have elevated her.

"She went out and really showed she's a performer," Booker said. "She's a real worker. She's not just somebody [with] a pretty face or anything like that. She can really go out and perform in the ring at a very high level."

When Monroe joined WWE in June, she was coming off a highly-touted run in AEW, where she took part in a long-running storyline with "Timeless" Toni Storm. As May, she eventually captured the AEW Women's World Championship from Storm before dropping it back to her at AEW Revolution this past March. She then made the decision to sign with WWE, but that wasn't going to be enough to automatically win Booker over.

"I wasn't just gonna be one of those guys who say, 'Ah, I like her just because she's here and I've heard a lot about her,'" Booker stated. "No, you gots to show me something. And Blake Monroe definitely – I think she has the goods. She really does."

Monroe solidified herself as a heel earlier this summer after turning on Grace and then defeating her in a match at WWE NXT Heatwave last month. However, Grace put a stop to some of Monroe's momentum by getting involved in her match against Jordan days later, forcing Monroe to suffer her first pinfall loss in the company.

