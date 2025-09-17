WINC Watchlist: Best WWE Mixed Tags

The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust and Luna Vachon took on Marc Mero and his real-life wife at the time, Sable, in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 14. The match was a big moment for women's wrestling, despite the mixed tag aspect, in the Attitude Era, back when women, outside of Chyna, weren't considered serious competitors. While the in-ring action is far from what we're seeing in WWE today post-Women's Revolution, this WrestleMania match helped cement Sable as a star, and even more so as a competitor rather than just a pretty face.

At the time, Sable was still a year out from her first Playboy cover and had been in the then-WWF for about two years alongside her husband. The WrestleMania match came to be after Mero began to grow jealous of the attention Sable was getting from fans and other wrestlers. Goldust's valet, Vachon, disliked Sable both in storyline and real life. At one point, when Goldust grabbed Sable to get her off Vachon during a cat fight, Mero's jealousy won out, and he attacked Goldust, setting up the mixed tag bout.

While it's not the most spectacular WrestleMania match in history, it's a fun watch for fans of the Attitude Era, especially those who grew up loving Sable. The action is surprisingly pretty good, with plenty of false finishes throughout. The match runs just over nine minutes and is well produced, as Sable is kept out of the ring as long as possible and the crowd chants for her grow louder and louder, coming to a height when she's finally tagged in to get her hands on Vachon.

Goldust and Mero have great chemistry in the ring, but Sable is no slouch for competing in only her second-ever match, and Vachon deserves more credit than she gets for working well with someone she actually really disliked. Sable hit a Sable Bomb on Vachon for one of the various false finishes of the match. There is also quite a bit of intergender action throughout the bout, as well. At one point, Mero looked to punch Vachon after she got a cheap shot in on him, and Goldust accidentally took her out after Mero got out of the way. Sable also gets plenty of licks in on Goldust. The end was a bit messy, though to be expected for the time period, with Sable covering Goldust, then Vachon hitting her tag team partner accidentally with a move off the top rope, but in the end, Sable pinned Vachon after hitting her with Mero's TKO for the victory.

This mixed tag team match is a must-watch for fans who want to see more of Sable in the ring, or even just overall, as she's not often mentioned in WWE history these days. Due to its point in history, this match could very well be overlooked, but the in-ring action is pretty good and it's an enjoyable palate cleanser between championship matches on the WrestleMania 14 card.

