WWE's CM Punk Addresses Feuding With Talent, How To Do Business As A 'True Professional'

WWE has, in no uncertain terms, acknowledged that what they do isn't real, but the wrestlers go to great lengths to make it appear authentic, something CM Punk recently spoke about.

Punk, over the course of his career, has emphasized the importance of keeping pro wrestling sacred, which includes not giving fans a peek behind the curtains. In his recent appearance on "Pardon My Take," Punk was asked if he socializes with his opponents outside the ring, but he insisted that he doesn't, to keep the magic of pro wrestling alive.

"I'm not going out to dinner with anybody. And that's the magic of our business, too, is like if you're a true professional, you don't have to even remotely like the guy you work with," said Punk.

The WWE star, however, pointed out that he would have an issue with a fellow performer if they tried to double-cross him, something he may have experienced in the past in AEW. He also noted that while there are certain stars he feuds with and doesn't get along with, they still try to make their feud work.

"The business is built on trust. So if somebody's going to try to double-cross me, no, that's a whole different problem. But I work with professionals who aren't going to do that because I think they do realize like, if we do that, there's going to be some sort of a problem. But yeah, I'm not going out to dinner with these guys. Some of them don't like me. Some of them I don't care for, you know, and that is, you know, that's the magic. That's the line we get to kind of weave in and out," he added.

Since his return to WWE, Punk has feuded with the likes of Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, despite both stars having personal issues with "The Second City Saint," which, in a way, underscores his point about being a professional in the ring.