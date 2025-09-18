AEW's Kyle Fletcher Clarifies Relationship With Former Aussie Open Partner Mark Davis

AEW's Kyle Fletcher, who is currently on a run as a singles star, has discussed about his former Aussie Open partner Mark Davis.

Davis has been out of action since March, after suffering an injury in his match against Powerhouse Hobbs. Fletcher and Davis had parted ways last year, with both of them becoming singles stars, and Fletcher is currently thriving as the AEW TNT Champion. In his appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," he was asked if he thinks that he was the Marty Jannetty of Aussie Open, i.e., the star that was outshone by his tag team partner. Davis said that neither he nor Davis was the Jannetty of the team, and wished his compatriot the best once he returns from his injury.

"I would like to say I'm not the Jannetty. Also, I love Mark Davis. He's awesome. He's had some pretty bad luck with injury. I would like to think that he's not the Jannetty also. I would like to think he's going to come back and do awesome as well," clarified Fletcher.

Davis has had bad luck with injuries over the last few years, first sustaining a wrist injury and, more recently, fracturing his foot in his match with Hobbs. Davis, as per a report in April, will likely be on the sidelines for a few months.

Meanwhile, Fletcher has been teaming up once again in AEW in recent weeks, this time alongside fellow Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander, and has also successfully defended his TNT Championship several times since winning it at "AEW Collision" in July.