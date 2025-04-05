Backstage Details On Recent Injury Suffered By AEW Star Mark Davis

Former ROH Tag Team Champion Mark Davis hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to injuries during his AEW career, and less than six months after returning from a lengthy spell on the shelf, it was reported that "Dunkzilla" had suffered another injury, this time during his match with Powerhouse Hobbs on the March 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has managed to provide an update on the injury, reporting that Davis fractured his foot during his match with Hobbs, leading to the match being cut extremely short after being scheduled for a lot more time. However, the silver lining with the situation is that Davis is rumored to be remaining on television as part of The Don Callis Family, despite not being medically cleared to compete. Meltzer rounded off by saying that Davis is expected to miss a few months of action, but if he is remaining as an on-screen character, the injury isn't as severe as many first believed.

As previously mentioned, Davis has not long come back from an extensive period of time on the sidelines. He returned to AEW after missing just over one year of action after suffering a serious wrist injury at the 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view, where Davis and his Aussie Open tag team partner Kyle Fletcher failed to take the AEW Tag Team Championships from FTR. That injury also came three months after Davis had made a return from another injury that he had when Aussie Open were signed by AEW in May 2023, an injury that not only forced Aussie Open to vacate both the IWGP and NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships, but also saw AEW President Tony Khan pay for the surgery personally to get "Dunkzilla" healed quicker than many people originally anticipated.